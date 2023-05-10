Former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) party Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad. This was announced on Tuesday, May 9, by the TV channel GeoTV.

It is noted that the politician was detained when he arrived at the High Court building in order to post bail in cases brought against him.

Later, according to the newspaper Dawn, The Islamabad High Court ruled that the arrest was legitimate. Law enforcement officers acted in accordance with the warrant, which was issued on May 1.

Shortly after Khan’s detention, his party began agitating people to come out to protest. Demonstrations took place in major cities of Pakistan.

The ex-premier is accused of selling state property worth more than $630,000, corruption, money laundering, as well as terrorism, organizing riots and dozens of other crimes.

Earlier, on March 19, it became known that Islamabad police had filed charges against Imran Khan, his 17 assistants and several dozen other people. Shortly before this, Khan’s defenders clashed with law enforcement agencies near the courthouse, where the former prime minister was supposed to appear as part of the consideration of the bribery case.

More than 60 of his supporters were arrested on the territory of the politician’s residence on the same day.

Imran Khan was removed from office on April 10, 2022 in a vote of no confidence. The opposition initiated the procedure, accusing him of failing to improve the economic situation in the country, as well as of corruption.