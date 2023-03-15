Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday defied a renewed arrest attempt after a night of clashes between his supporters and police in the eastern city of Lahore.

Removed from power after a no-confidence vote in April last year and shot at a rally a few months ago, Khan faces a series of judicial investigations as he pressures the current government to hold early elections in October.

The former head of government is at his residence in the city of Lahore, surrounded by supporters. Earlier this month, Khan avoided an arrest warrant on a corruption charge.

On Tuesday, police used water cannons and tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Clashes were recorded during the night and early morning.

Before dawn on Wednesday, Khan posted a video of himself sitting in an office, tear gas canisters in front of his desk, and alongside flags of Pakistan and his Justice Movement party.

“I affirm to the nation today that they are ready once again, they will come again,” he said. “The way the police attack our people… there is no precedent for this,” Khan added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, told the press that officers were there to “follow orders and detain” Khan.

The 70-year-old former prime minister expresses concern for his safety to avoid several court summons, in which he was supposed to give testimony about gifts received during his term that he did not declare.