Former President Jair Bolsonaro is involved in an investigation into the alleged sale of jewelry given by foreign delegations

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is involved in an investigation into the alleged sale of gifts delivered by foreign delegations to the Presidency during his government – ​​such as watches, jewelry and sculptures. Similar cases have resulted in convictions elsewhere in the world.

In early August, for example, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, imran khanaged 70, was found guilty and condemned to 3 years in prison for illegally selling gifts from the state. The gifts are valued at more than 140 million Pakistani rupees (about $635,000) and included Rolex watches, a ring and a pair of cufflinks.

Imran Khan denied the allegations and said he would appeal the ruling. However, he and his wife talk about the sale of watches withdrawn from the government settlement in audios released by the press. Elected in 2018, Khan was ousted from office in April 2022 in a parliamentary vote, accused by the opposition of economic mismanagement.

The case is not the only one in the country. General Pervez Musharraf, who led Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was accused of illegally removing 168 jewels offered to the state upon leaving power. He had to pay a fee after the scheme was revealed in the local press.

According to the country’s media, the items were not returned. A court in Pakistan has been trying, since last year, to find the gifts and reintegrate them into the collection. Among the jewelry taken by the general were necklaces, earrings, bracelets, Rolex watches and revolvers.

In 2019, a Pakistani court condemned Musharraf to capital punishment in absentia. The general, an ally of former US President George W. Bush in “War on Terrorism”, was found guilty of high treason and subversion of the Constitution. The sentence was annulled months later, as unconstitutional. Musharraf never served time and died in February in exile.

The accusations against the defendant were supported by the imposition of a state of emergency in the country in 2007, the year in which internal opposition to his government began to gain strength. Under this decision, from November of that year to February 2008, civil liberties and democratic processes were suspended, with successive violations of human rights.

BOLSONARO

The PF (Federal Police) unleashed on August 11th Operation Luke 12:2. The following were targets of searches authorized by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes:

Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

– Bolsonaro’s former assistant; Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – reserve general and father of Cid;

– reserve general and father of Cid; Osmar Crivelatti – Cid’s right hand man;

– Cid’s right hand man; Frederick Wassef – former lawyer for the Bolsonaro family.

The agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States -look here the pictures of the items and read in this link the full report of the PF. The alleged scheme would be commanded by Cid and Crivelatti.

In a note, Bolsonaro’s defense denied that he has embezzled or appropriated public property. He states that the bank transactions of the former chief executive are available to the courts. In the statement, he stated that he “fear absolutely nothing”, since it would not have committed any irregularity. Here’s the full (110 KB).

The name of the operation alludes to a verse from the Bible: “There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known.”.