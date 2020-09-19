Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is preparing to return to the country’s politics after a year-long hiatus. PPP President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited him to participate in the Opposition-led multi-party digital conference held on Sunday to start the movement against the Imran Khan government.Sharif (70), head of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has been living in London since November, after the Lahore High Court last year allowed him to go abroad for treatment for four weeks. Pakistan’s three-time Prime Minister Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar were convicted on 6 July 2018 in the Avonfield property case.

Sharif was deposed in 2017. In December 2018, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in the Al Azizia steel mill case. However, he was released on bail in both the cases. He was also allowed to go to London for treatment. According to Sharif’s lawyer, he was asked to return in eight weeks, but could not do so due to health reasons.

Zardari, the president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), spoke to Sharif over phone on Friday and invited him to attend the Opposition-led multi-party conference, which was held digitally on Sunday. Zardari was thanked for the invitation by Sharif’s political heir and his daughter Maryam. In this conference, a strategy will be made to launch an agitation against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition parties say that the Khan government has failed to deal with issues like inflation and poverty. Although PML-N has not confirmed Sharif’s participation in this conference, but party MP Mussaddik Malik has told ‘Sama’ TV that Sharif will attend this meeting and address it. He has said that Maryam Nawaz will also attend the conference. The newspaper ‘Don’ has also reported that Sharif will take part in this conference.