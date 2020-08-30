Journalists who disclose the wealth of Arabs of former Pakistan Army General Asim Salim Bajwa are being threatened with death. Pakistani journalist Ahmed Noorani tweeted that in the last few hours, I have received more than 100 messages threatening to kill me and my family. Please tell that it was Ahmed Noorani who disclosed the property of Pakistani General Aseem Bajwa on Pakistan’s famous website Fact Focus.Ahmed Noorani said that he knows all about the accounts that make threats. Yet the Federal Investigation Agency and Cybercrime Wing of Pakistan have always stood by these criminals. However, a few days after my return to Pakistan, I will again go to the Federal Investigation Agency.

Ahmed Noorani had stated in his report that the economic empire of General Aseem Bajwa and his family is spread over 4 countries. When the Fact Focus website made this big disclosure, their website was hacked for some time. However, it was later rectified. The report states that as Asim Bajwa grew in stature in the army, his family’s business grew.

Bajwa was a spokesperson for the Pakistan Army and was later made chairman of CPEC, looking close to China, upon retiring, under which China is investing billions of dollars into Pakistan. . Bajwa’s family has built 99 companies and 133 restaurants during and after his stay in the army. Not only this, General Asim Pak is a special assistant to PM Imran Khan.

In 2002, the younger brothers of Aseem Bajwa first opened the Papa John Pizza restaurant. In the same year, General Aseem was posted as Lieutenant Colonel to the then Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf. Nadeem Bajwa, brother of Aseem Bajwa, started his career as a delivery driver at Pizza Restaurant. Today, his brothers and Asim Bajwa’s wife own 99 companies. They have 133 restaurants of pizza company valued at about $ 40 million. Bajwa’s family spent $ 52 million to develop his business and $ 16.5 million to buy property in the US.