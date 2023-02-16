The semen of former dressage horse Totilas may not be sold separately by the old owner of the horse. Thirteen years ago, a German horse breeder and trader not only bought the ownership rights, but also the exclusive right to breed with this stallion and sell his semen, the court ruled.
Around the World Equestrian Games in 2010, a Dutchman sold the horse, on which Edward Gal celebrated great success, after an oral purchase agreement to a German company. The buyer paid an amount of more than 9 million euros at the time. Because the sale was concluded verbally, there is no paperwork showing what exactly the parties had agreed upon.
Totilas passed away at the end of 2020. Shortly after the death, the former owner of Totilas offered sperm from the horse via a third party on the internet. The German company, which believed it had the exclusive breeding right to resell the semen, then approached the former owner to buy the remaining semen straws. The former owner did not agree. He stated that only Totilas’ property had been sold and not the exclusive breeding right. That turned out to be the start of several legal proceedings in both the Netherlands and Germany.
The Dutch plaintiff in the case was a director of a real estate company that also operated a horse breeding farm, of which Totilas was one of the breeding stallions.
