The former rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela Enrique Marquez, close to the opposition, registered this Monday – the last day of nominations – after 9:00 p.m. local time, as a candidate for the presidential elections of the next 28 of July, outside the consensus of the main anti-Chavista coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

Márquez, nominated by the Centrados political party, stated in an event at the CNE headquarters that he wants to represent the political change in Venezuela, so he will begin a tour of the country to convince citizens that the only instrument is him.

“We want to represent the Venezuelan people who suffer, the people outraged by corruption, decimated by migration, the people who dream of a better country,” he said.

Likewise, he criticized opponents who have called for abstention in other past electoral processes because, in his opinion, this has deepened the problems in the Caribbean nation.

Márquez indicated that if any politician asks not to vote in the presidential elections, he will be rejected by the citizens, because he is an “accomplice of the country that we do not want, because only abstention guarantees the continuity of what we do not want to continue.”

In addition to Márquez, President Nicolás Maduro has registered to compete in the upcoming comedians; deputies Luis Eduardo Martínez, Juan Alvarado, José Brito and Javier Bertucci; former mayors Claudio Fermín and Daniel Ceballos; Antonio Ecarri, Luis Ratti and the comedian Benjamín Rausseo, dissidents from the broader sector of the opposition.

Supporters of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Photo:EFE Share

Meanwhile, the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), denounced impediments to access to the system and register its candidate, the historian Corina Yoris, chosen as such due to the disqualification that prevents María Corina Machado, winner of the October primaries, from competing for public office in these and other elections until 2036.

Having failed to apply, the PUD has asked the CNE to extend for three days the period to nominate candidates, in order to “correct the factual and legal violations that have occurred in the process.”

However, the electoral body did not extend the period or rule on the PUD's request for an extension of registration.

Yoris assured this Monday that the opposition he represents has exhausted all the means at its disposal “so that this can be resolved,” which is why he demanded that Maduro “respect the Constitution” and their political rights.

Demonstration of support for the Nicolás Maduro candidacy Photo:EFE Share

Machado, for his part, warned that if the candidate who will compete against Chavismo in the presidential elections “is chosen” by the Maduro governmentthese cannot be considered elections.

EFE

Read more news in EL TIEMPO