Visser had a successful period between 2017 and 2020. In addition to Olympic gold in Pyeongchang 2018, she also won World Cup silver (5000 meters) and two European Championship gold (3000 meters). Then she fell into a slump. Last season was quite dramatic. Due to a mysterious illness and a hip injury, she barely played on the ice. Last March she skated her first competitions during the final of the Holland Cup.

“After extensive evaluation of the past seasons, we think that a completely new environment and a drastic change of course can provide a new impulse in Esmee’s career”, reports Team IKO. ,,With Team Frysk an environment has been found where a fresh start can be made on many fronts. She can continue to count on the support of Team IKO financially and medically. With this, all parties think they can better shape the route towards the ‘old Esmee’.”

Visser is completely satisfied with the rental. ,,I am convinced that at Team Frysk I will be able to put more puzzle pieces together with great pleasure towards the feeling of my successful years 2017-2020. Pleasure and feeling are central to this route. I look forward to sharing my expertise and experiences with my young talented teammates at Team Frysk and will do my very best to make something really great out of it."

#Olympic #champion #form #talent #team #environment #give #impetus