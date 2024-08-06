Aline Silva, a former Brazilian wrestler, is a priority for low-income people

Brazilian wrestling athlete at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to the pandemic), Aline Silvacreated a social startup to sell real estate to low-income people. The Firmness Token plans to provide properties at a price up to 10 times lower than traditional financing, with a reduced repayment period.

The startup, still in the implementation process, will use Web3 technology and blockchain for the purchase and sale documentation. Here is how the business model works:

the startup acquires properties at auction;

divides them into fractions, allowing residents to purchase parts of the property gradually, while living there as tenants, paying a monthly rent;

as they acquire more fractions, the rental value decreases;

When purchasing all the fractions, the property becomes the tenant’s.

“For those who do not have access to real estate credit or income to take out a high-interest loan, for example, it is possible to realize the dream of owning a home by paying for the rent”explains Aline Silva.

The athlete who was inspired by her own sports journey to start a business. She is also the founder of Empower me, a non-profit organization that since 2018 has been offering free wrestling and English classes, preferably for girls aged 6 to 17. It operates in Cubatão (SP) and São Luís (MA).