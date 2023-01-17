The Council on Aviation and the Use of Airspace appointed Oleg Storchevoi as the chairman of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), offering Tatyana Anodina, who previously held this position, the title of honorary president of the council with an advisory vote, the press service of the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia on January 17.

Oleg Storchevoi was relieved of his post as Deputy Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency in April 2022.

“On January 17, 2023, a session of the Council on Aviation and the Use of Airspace was held at the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation under the chairmanship of the authorized representative of the Russian Federation in the Council on Aviation and the Use of Airspace, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Igor Chalik,” the ministry said.

As they noted, the meeting was attended by plenipotentiaries of all states parties to the Agreement on Civil Aviation and on the Use of Airspace: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In addition to appointing a new chairman of the IAC, the council approved a new version of its own regulation, the regulation on the IAC, and also approved a package of documents regulating the financial activities of the IAC.

