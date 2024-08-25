Cuauhtémoc– Gabriela Flores, former director of Public Works for the municipality of Delicias, died on Saturday morning after going off the road in an all-terrain vehicle called Razer (RZR). In addition, it was confirmed that there were four injured, including two minors, children of the deceased, who were transported by air ambulance. The accident occurred on the morning of Saturday, August 24, when an entire family was riding in the all-terrain vehicle down the steep path that leads to the Recowata resort, located a few kilometers from Creel, municipality of Bocoyna. Authorities confirmed that the woman died on the spot, while four injured people were transferred to the CAAPS in Creel and from there by air ambulance to a hospital in another part of the state that was not specified. Sources indicate that all the injured are relatives of Flores, two of them her minor children identified as Ángela Sofía CF and Óscar CF; also among the injured are Aarón Emilio CR and Renata D.