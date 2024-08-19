Abdullah Abu Daif (Washington)

Replacing President Joe Biden with Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate has made a big difference in the US presidential race, said Michael Hardaway, a former aide to former US President Barack Obama and former communications director for the Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives. In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Hardaway explained that “Harris benefits from the Biden administration’s record of creating more than 15 million jobs and reducing unemployment to historic levels. She has added new energy and vitality to the Democratic ticket that was difficult to achieve with Biden.”

As for the map of support for Democrats in swing states, Hardaway said that the Democratic Party has the advantage in most of them, as Harris leads in many states that were previously considered unreachable for Democrats, while he sees Donald Trump’s choice of Vance as his running mate in the race as inappropriate, because the president usually chooses a running mate who can gather a voter base, but Trump chose someone whose base matches his own base, which may not serve his strategy in the elections.

He said these changes could positively impact Democrats’ chances in the upcoming elections, as increased voter turnout and a more engaged voter base thanks to Harris’ presence could lead to victories in less prominent races.

The former White House insider criticized Trump’s statements about the possibility that the presidential election would be the last in which American voters would head to the polls, expressing his concern and confusion about these statements, which he considers an extension of Trump’s position in 2020 and his rejection of democracy.

Hardaway believes that the US position on the Gaza war could differ significantly between Trump and Harris, with Trump considered a hardliner in his support for Israel, while Harris is expected to take a tougher stance on humanitarian talks and seek a two-state solution.

On immigration and minority issues, Hardaway noted that Harris may seek a bilateral effort similar to what Biden led, while it is not yet clear whether Trump has a comprehensive solution to these issues.

Hardaway concluded his statements by saying that the elderly in America will remain the most influential group in the elections, as they vote consistently and are a decisive factor in every election.