Rafael Bengoa is one of the great experts and authorized voices to speak about the coronavirus. The former adviser to Barack Obama and former director of Health Systems at the World Health Organization (WHO) speak in an interview for Nius on how to curb the new and most contagious British strain.

“The British strain is more dangerous because two reasons: it is more transmissible and it is displacing the previous, which will look good to us from now on. If not much has been installed in our country we still have time to control it. It is very important to relate those times with a quick vaccination“, says the expert.

Therefore, according to Bengoa, the key to being able to stop the advance of this new strain is “to accelerate vaccination once we have a certain availability of vaccines again. The British strain, being more transmissible, will tend to dominate and this is what has happened in England. What started in Kent has spread to sixty countries. If it spreads before we have a good part of the population vaccinated, we will see peaks again“.

Appearance of other new strains

In addition to the British variant, other strains have also been detected in recent weeks, such as South African or Brazilian. It is the latter that most worries the expert, since “both Pfizer and Moderna comment that in six weeks they can reconfigure the vaccine” to be effective against British and South African. “With that of Brazil it is still necessary to see what should be done so that it works well and with high efficiency“, reveals the expert in the talk with Nius.

Regarding the availability of a vaccine that is effective against the British strain, Bengoa assures that “it is not yet among us. We do not even have enough vaccine of the strain that is most among us. I think both Pfizer and Moderna will already be making the alternative vaccine for the British strain“.