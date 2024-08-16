Home policy

Democrats and Republicans continue to sharpen their rhetoric in the US election campaign. In a speech at one of his golf clubs in New Jersey, Trump sharply attacked his opponent Harris. With consequences

Bedminster, New Jersey – A few months before the US election (5 November) the mutual rhetorical exchange between Democrats and Republicans. After the military past of Kamala Harris’ Running mate Tim Walz from the Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance attempted to be stylized into a political issuethe former US President and current Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trumponce again directly verbally attacked his Democratic rival Harris.

Trump says he feels entitled to make personal attacks on Harris – “not much respect for her”

Speaking at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday (August 15), Trump told reporters that he felt justified in making personal attacks on Harris because he “doesn’t have much respect for her” or “her intelligence.”

While Trump blamed his rival Harris for the economic policies of the incumbent president Joe Biden and tried to visualize inflation using the example of a cereal box, he also strayed from the topic more than once, according to the US media. In his speech in Bedminster, Trump not only repeated false claims about the illegality of his election defeat in 2020, but also complained again about his legal problems.

Former Obama advisor: Trump is “cornered and lashing out wildly”

The fact that the presidential candidate of the republican in Bedminster, who rhetorically struggled against his Democratic opponent in the US election campaign, has now also called on a former advisor to former US President Barack Obama. “Donald Trump is lashing out wildly,” wrote David Axelrod about Trump’s recent appearance in Bedminster at the Short message service X (formerly Twitter).

In a series of posts on X, David Axelrod, who served as chief strategist for both of Obama’s successful presidential campaigns in 2009 and 2013, compared Trump’s performance to “an insecure, old boxer” desperately trying to attack a “younger fighter” in the form of Harris.

“He’s cornered by a younger, more agile fighter and he’s lashing out wildly,” Axelrod said. “It’s like watching someone having a nervous breakdown in public. He can’t control himself,” Obama’s former political adviser concluded in a later post on X.

Harris campaign takes a direct stance on Trump’s attack – “lies and delusions”

After the press conference, the Harris campaign issued a sharp statement about Trump’s obscure appearance at his Bedminster golf club, issuing a statement about “whatever that was” and declaring, “We are not sure what we just saw, and neither is America.”

“At his country club, Donald Trump voiced his opposition to lowering food costs for middle and working class Americans and prescription drug costs for seniors before returning to his usual lies and delusions,” said Harris campaign spokesman James Singer.

“The American people cannot trust a word Donald Trump says, but they can trust Vice President Kamala Harris, who has spent her life taking on fraudsters and criminals like Donald Trump to make our country safer and lower costs for the middle class,” Harris’ spokesman added.

Trump attacks his election rival Harris in a somewhat crude manner on economic policy issues

Aside from the fact that Trump deviated from the actual topic several times during his speech at his own golf club in Bedminster, there were also more than one moments when he grimaced when speaking about economic issues. At one point, Trump claimed Newsweek that “practically 100 percent” of the new jobs created in 2023 “went to migrants.” Then, bizarrely, he said he had “heard” that the true figure was “considerably more than 100 percent,” which makes little mathematical sense. It was not the only bizarre scene that Trump allowed himself in his speech.

After warning that Harris would “blow up Social Security like you’ve never seen before” and plunge the U.S. into “bankruptcy” if she moved into the Oval Office, Trump also warned that a potential Harris presidency would be a “nightmare.” The former president also predicted “a stock market crash like 1929” if he loses the U.S. election in November – a warning he made before his defeat to President Joe Biden in 2020.

The Trump-friendly US broadcaster FoxNewswhich broadcast the press conference live, referred to the currently stable share price in a caption during the broadcast after Trump announced his gloomy forecast. Experts and voters in the USA are likely to be curious to see how the election campaign will continue rhetorically – especially as the direct TV duel between Harris and Trump (September 10) is getting closer and closer. (fh)