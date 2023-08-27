Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Manuela Tischler and her husband Sammy Brauner on the red carpet at the Diabetes Charity Gala on October 15, 2015. © Imago/Eventpress Radke

After the death of a swimmer in Lake Wössner in Bavaria, the police were looking for the woman’s identity. Now it is clear: It is the TV journalist Manuela Tischler.

Unterwössen – It was probably a tragic accident at Lake Wössner in the Bavarian Chiemgau. The former news anchor of the TV channel ntv, Manuela Tischler, is the information of the Picture-According to the newspaper, she died while trying to go swimming.

The lifeless woman was discovered around 11 a.m. on Friday (August 25) in the area of ​​the reed belt on the northern shore of the lake. As a result, the Grassau Police Inspectorate and the permanent criminal service of the Traunstein Criminal Police Inspectorate began the investigation. Since it was unclear who the deceased was, the officials published a detailed description and asked for information from the population – Merkur.de also reported on this.

Manuela Tischler found dead in See in Bavaria – autopsy to clarify cause of death

Tischler probably wanted to enjoy the last hours of summer sunshine before the storms in this idyll. Perhaps she died already on August 24th. According to the report, Manuela Tischler, who actually lives in Berlin, left her house on Thursday evening to go swimming in the nearby lake.

An autopsy in Munich early next week should provide more information. No external injuries were found, and there are currently no indications of third-party negligence, reported the police.

The Wössner See near Unterwössen in Chiemgau. An idyll in which Manuela Tischler died. © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Jürgen Vogt

Manuela Tischler’s husband identified her

According to the report of picture newspaper Her husband, entrepreneur Sammy Brauner, was also worried on Friday. He is the son of the great film producer and Oscar winner Artur “Atze” Brauner (“Hitlerjunge Salomon”), who died in 2019. When Brauner arrived in Bavaria from Berlin on Friday afternoon, she wasn’t there. He reported to the police, who asked him to come by. There he identified his wife.

As the report shows, both have been a couple since 2010 and married in 2018. According to her Xing profile, Tischler worked independently as a PR consultant, moving image journalist, TV journalist and media trainer. She liked to sail.

Lately they have been piling up news of accidents at lakes.