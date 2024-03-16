“There are not many people who like that: going in somewhere and renovating it,” said Rob den Besten when he left as NS CEO in 2000. NRC. “It's not fun either, but reorganizing a company and preparing it for a new phase is a lot of fun. You have to know what you want and dare to make unpopular decisions every now and then.”

Rob den Besten was known as a racist. He had previously been swept by the municipal transport company in Rotterdam (RET) and then he did so as director of Schiphol. His CV made him the ideal person to lead the privatization operation of the NS in the 1990s. Den Besten was a no-nonsense manager, as it was called then. The distinction is that he had been Secretary General at the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management from 1984 to 1989. He knew how the hares walked in The Hague.

Rob den Besten died on March 6 after a short illness, his family announced in an obituary on Saturday.

The minister bothered him

Den Besten grumbled a bit in that farewell interview. In six years he had separated the Dutch Railways from the government and turned it into a profitable independent organization. But then minister Netelenbos really bothered him at the end. The NS had hoped to obtain the transport right for the High-Speed ​​Line between Amsterdam and Paris, but despite earlier favorable signals it had to participate in the public tender. “I would have liked it if this company had been able to catch its breath a little more.”

The concession for the HSL between Breda and Amsterdam ultimately went to the NS. Den Besten probably did not foresee how many headaches the HSL would cause his successors.

You could say that Den Besten had the tide. When he joined the NS in 1992, the state invested hundreds of millions of guilders. Things could only get better. And things got better. Market forces were in fashion. Den Besten led the NS as if it had to go public and left behind a profitable company. And the traveler noticed that his train left on time more often.

Vicious

Charming, alert and personable, but also impatient and vicious. This is how Den Besten was characterized in a profile upon his departure as NS CEO. He made enemies, but he managed to significantly improve the internal relationships between drivers, conductors and management. And the NS involved customers in plans for better services. Rob den Besten mainly wanted to make the NS a normal company, less focused on The Hague, more with an outward focus. Although tensions are never far away at the NS: travelers association Rover soon complained about the service again, and staff resisted the 'tour around the church'. Now it was missed that there were no more 'railroad bunnies' in the management, everything revolved around the imaginary shareholder. A trend started by Den Besten.

Rob den Besten took early retirement from the NS at the age of 59. According to himself, for private reasons, he felt that his work was done after privatization. He no longer had a nationally visible public position after that. Rob den Besten was 83 years old.