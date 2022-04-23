The fugitive former CEO of automakers Renault and Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, wants to appear in court to prove the fraud charges against him are unfounded and thus clear his name. He said this in an interview with the BBC after it became known on Friday that the French authorities had issued an international arrest warrant against Ghosn.
