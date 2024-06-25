Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic | Photo: REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Musician Krist Novoselic, former bassist and co-founder of the band Nirvana, announced this Monday (24) that he will contest the US elections in November, in which Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the main names expected in the election, are also expected to compete.

The 59-year-old artist founded his own party in Washington, called Cascade, which describes itself as a “centrist political association.”

Novoselic added that he does not intend to actually run for the position, however, this was the way of giving the party a “good faith” classification. Among the requirements are presenting a candidate for the US presidency and organizing political conventions, items fulfilled by the former Nirvana bassist.