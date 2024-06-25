Krist Novoselic will run for the Cascade Party to meet legal requirements for the formalization of his party

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic announced who will launch his candidacy to run in the US presidential elections scheduled for November 5th. He was nominated on June 4, 2024, during the convention of the newly created Cascade Party.

Despite being a candidate, the campaign will only aim to meet legal requirements for the formalization of the acronym. Among the requirements for creating a new party, Washington legislation requires the formation of a presidential ticket to compete in the election. The Cascade Party also seeks to obtain at least 1,000 signatures to formalize the group.

In a statement on the party’s official website, Novoselic stated that the requirements are “absurd demands”. Initially, he had no plans to run for the White House.

Cascade Party classifies itself as an association “centrist” that unites the “east and west” from Washington. The party claims to be an association for North American citizens dissatisfied with the country’s political polarization.

“We are a home for people tired of the polarized fringes that dominate our politics”says Cascade Party.