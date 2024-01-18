A few years ago when Nintendo held the E3there was a rather nice space that bore the name of Threehouse Livein which we saw much more of the games presented, and within it there were two presenters who to this day are quite remembered, Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang. Those who, after stopping working for the company, now have a channel of Youtube in which they also dedicate themselves to talking about the world of video games, but in a more free way.

Now with the second console switch so close, in a new video the two have talked about their launch predictions, agreeing that the initial announcement will come in 2024 to be launched a little later in the year, indicating that it must be in these first three months or it can be extended halfway. They have looked at this based on the fiscal years, and they could be focused on making the relevant announcement before finishing the 2023 to start the 2024 in April with shareholders on their side.

Here is part of what was said by Yang:

Based on past hardware patterns, it sounds like you want to release an official announcement before the end of the fiscal year so you can stay really strong with your shareholders.

On the other hand, Ellis said he believes the management of Nintendo now considers its shareholders more meaningfully, including what they think and how they feel. He mentions that this is a marked change from the past.

To clear up any doubt, Yang said he believes the more formal presentation video will arrive in June or July, and that the marketing, that is, the first trailer will arrive in April-May. They predicted that the stocks of the successor of switch will be limited at launch, but hopefully these issues will be fixed before the Christmas season. Ellis said that he generally agreed with the thoughts of Yang about when it might be released, mentioning that he thinks it will be out on September 1st.

As for the type of console it will be, Ellis He said he believes it will be more like the transition of DS to 3DS. Yang mentions that he believes the console will be similar in shape to the switch “but with more power.” Both Yang and Ellis agree that the console will be a portable device that will also be able to connect to a television as the switch and of course, backward compatibility will be present, at least only in digital format.

Via: Gamespot

Editor's note: It is possible that it will be announced in the first half of the year, what we do not know is if it will be in the first months before the end of the fiscal year or if it will not be until the Nintendo Direct that they usually release in the summer. I would like to think that in February we will have even the first trailer, but predicting the company is already very complicated.