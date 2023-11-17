Working in the video game industry is a dream for many. However, as we have seen in recent years, this does not always result in something positive. The crunch and conflicts with the direct ones have caused multiple developers to abandon this medium. While we have heard many of these stories with Western studies, very little is said about what happens in Japan. Well, a former employee of Nintendo had the opportunity to express his opinions about this company, which defines as a hell and a paradise.

Koichi Miura, a developer who has worked in the industry since 1999, and in 2019 joined Nintendo to help with the art of the landscapes found in Tears of the Kingdom, recently expressed his opinions on working with the Big N through his Twitter profile. Here she mentions that This Japanese company is a great place to work in many ways, but if you are an average person, it is hell. This is what he commented:

“Nintendo is a great company, but I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone lightly, because it is a paradise for superhumans and geniuses. As an average person, it was hell for me. Thanks to that, I realized that it was not for me. And I decided to go in a different direction. I was able to decide to aspire to this, and that is my greatest achievement working at Nintendo, so I have no regrets at all about trying and then giving up. Let me repeat this so there are no misunderstandings, but I thought it was a very good company and the employees were wonderful. I was convinced what incredible products were produced one after another. I had a valuable experience. Thank you very much for your support. I believe that taking advantage of this experience to play an active role and contribute to society will be my way of paying it forward.”

While Miura’s message leaves room for interpretation of his work with Nintendo, it is implied that La Gran N is a company where creativity and hard work are encouraged.which would explain how the company is able to deliver multiple quality games one after another, as we have seen this year with Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

However, if you are not a person who is capable of standing out in the workplace, Nintendo might be too big of a challenge for you. Unfortunately, Miura doesn’t explain whether this is due to a demanding work schedule, complicated tasks, or something of that nature. What this former employee does share is the amount of money he earned during his stay in the Big N.

Unlike other Japanese companies, Miura has pointed out that Nintendo pays quite well, since here his salary was $70 thousand dollars. By comparison, the developer earned less than $40,000 at Bandai Namco between 1999 and 2015, and during his work with Square Enix his salary was $46,000.

Without a doubt, quite interesting information that paints Nintendo as a good place to work, as long as you have the creative and work capabilities to keep up with it. In his statement, Miura never mentioned that he was fired, so it seems that the pressure was too much for him, and he decided to resign. On related topics, Nintendo changes its way of making video games. Likewise, the Big N responds to its nominations for The Game Awards.

Editor’s Note:

From what can be seen from Miura’s statements, Nintendo is a place that puts a lot of pressure on its employees. Although it seems that the development period for a game is not as demanding as in other companies, since they are willing to delay large projects and others do not even have a delivery date, it does take a certain level to be part of this company.

Via: VGC