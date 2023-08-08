The former curator of Nieman Foundation at Harvard University, Robert H. Giles, aged 90, died this Monday (7.Aug.2023). The journalist was in Traverse City, in the US state of Michigan. He had melanoma – a type of skin cancer.

During his period as curator at Nieman, from 2000 to 2011 (until he retired), Giles was one of those responsible for launching the Nieman Journalism Lab It’s from Nieman Storyboard. Under his leadership, the awards “Taylor Family Award for Fairness in Journalism” It is “IF Stone Medal for Journalistic Independence”.

The journalist was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (in English, American Academy of Arts and Sciences) in 2012. He has also been an 8-time juror for the Pulitzer Prize.

Giles was born in Cleveland (Ohio) and graduated from DePauw University. He was master of Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and had a Ph.D. from DePauw. He began his career in 1958 at Akron Beacon Journal as an editor. In that post, he commanded coverage of the May 4, 1970 massacre, when there was a shootout in Kent State University during a demonstration against the Vietnam War. In the episode, 4 students died in confrontation with the Ohio State National Guard. The coverage earned the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize.

In 2020, Giles wrote and published the book “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shooting 50 Years Later” (“When Truth Matters: The Kent State University Shooting 50 Years Later”).

After leaving beacon journalin 1975, Giles worked as a professor at the School of Journalism at University of Kansas and, from 1977 to 1986, he was executive editor and editor of the Democrat & Chronicle It’s from Times Union in the city of Rochester, in the State of New York.

From 1986 to 1997, it was edited by the Detroit News.

The current curator of the Nieman Foundation, Ann Marie Lipinski, who succeeded Giles in charge of the institution, mourned the death of his colleague. She stated that he leaves “a community of dedicated Nieman members who valued him for his grace and generosity.”.

Lipinski said Giles understood the pressures journalists were working under and was dedicated to creating a program that “offer inspiration and a way forward.”. According to her, Nieman Lab and Nieman Storyboard are the result “direct” of Giles’ performance.

The Nieman Foundation at Harvard is the oldest institution in the world to offer fellowships to mid-career journalists. The program started in 1938 and receives about 10 to 20 professionals a year, from all over the world. Bob Giles was one of the fellows in 1966.

The foundation’s history begins with a donation of just over US$ 1 million made by Agnes Wahl Nieman to Harvard University. This donation was revealed in a letter shortly after her death in 1936. There was a simple instruction on the use of the money: it would be “to promote and raise the standards of journalism in the United States and to educate persons deemed especially qualified to practice journalism”.

Agnes was the widow of Lucius Nieman, who had been editor-in-chief of the Milwaukee Journal. At that time –in 1936, when Agnes died–, practitioners of journalism did not have a college degree. Harvard did not have a journalism faculty and the institution’s management did not want to create the course. This decision is maintained until today. But a 1-year fellowship program was set up for professionals who worked as journalists. And foundation was named after Nieman.

“Bob Giles was a great advocate of good journalism. His work at the head of the Nieman Foundation influenced the careers of hundreds of professionals who passed through there and left better than when they entered”said Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power360 It is Nieman Fellow in 2007/08.

O Power360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts produced by the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports and publishing this material in the Power360. To access all translations already published, click here.