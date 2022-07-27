Former National Hockey League (NHL) Ottawa and Detroit forward Bobby Ryan was arrested at Nashville Tennessee International Airport while under the influence of alcohol. It is reported on July 27 by the local edition Scoop Nashville.

As it turned out, the incident with the 35-year-old hockey player occurred on July 25. Ryan did not pay at the checkout at the airport store, after which he went to a bar, where he was caught by police officers. At the same time, the hockey player refused to obey the law enforcement officers and could hardly stand on his feet. Also, he could not answer them the question of what day it was and where he was.

Store employees did not file a police report against the famous player, but he was still taken into custody for being drunk in a public place.

Ryan received the NHL Bill Masterton Trophy two years ago for his perseverance and success in the fight against alcoholism. In order to overcome the disease, the player took a long vacation and took part in a program to help athletes in the fight against addiction to drinking.

On July 22, it was reported that the NHL had launched an investigation into an alleged case of sexual assault by former Canadian youth team players in 2003. Hockey Canada learned about the incident from TSN journalist Rick Westhead on July 21. The organization contacted the police in the city of Halifax, which hosted the world championship matches, and also asked the journalist to contact the police.