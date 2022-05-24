Brendan Langleyformer player of the American Football League (NFL, for its acronym in English) and current member of the Canadian Football League (CFL), is immersed in problems when carrying out an attack against an airport official.

The events were recorded at the air terminal in New Jersey, United States. Langley, 27, was captured by prying cameras, which show how he went to blows with a United Airlines employee.

Although the subject tried to defend himself and face the player, he dealt him more than ten fists until he knocked him down in front of the airline counter. Those present shouted “please stop”, but to no avail.

The employee, with difficulty keeping his balance and with blood on his face, got up and looked again for Langley, who was 1.83 meters tall, who asked him: “Do you want more?”The confrontation lasted about a minute while the security personnel arrived to mediate and stop the aggression.

Former NFL player Brendan Langley, 27, is charged with assault after being filmed in a fight with a United Airlines worker. pic.twitter.com/H5q09jHq6b — @SoTruth (@SoTruth1) May 23, 2022

Why would the fight have started?

The videos broadcast on social networks did not record what led to the conflict between the men. However, according to the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, the football player would have improperly used the airline’s implements.

Supposedly, arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport, went to collect his luggage and chose to take a wheelchair to transport itinstead of going to a cart designed for it for which he had to pay five dollars (about 20 thousand Colombian pesos).

The Airport Authority indicated that Langley was detained by authorities and charged with simple assault. However, they released him hours later.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to investigate this matter,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

In the last hours, the airline reported that its employee, whose identity is not known and has not spoken about it, was fireddespite the fact that the reason for the conflict is not known with certainty.

For its part, the Canadian soccer club Calgary Stampeders, who hired Langley in February 2022, said they are analyzing the facts to eventually make decisions. “The team is investigating the matter for full details and will not comment further until the investigation is complete,” they concluded in a statement.

