Thursday, February 9, 2023
Former NFL player crashes and falls asleep on the road

February 9, 2023
Vontae Davis starred in a spectacular traffic accident this weekend.

Willow Davis, Former American football player with several NFL teams, was involved in a traffic accident this weekend, in which he was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Davis, 34, appeared on the side of the road, apparently asleep, after crashing his Tesla into a parked Toyota pickup truck, striking another person in the accident.

Davis does not remember that he had a traffic accident

The agents who attended the case told Davis that his breath showed alcohol consumption, something that the former player admitted, although he assured that he did not remember having had a traffic accident.

Finally, David was released after posting bail of just $500, considering that what happened was only a misdemeanor.

Davis made a surprise departure from the NFL in 2018, shortly after signing with the buffalo bills and after playing only one game with that franchise. In the first game of the preseason, he withdrew from the game at halftime.

“This is not how I envisioned retiring from the NFL. But today on the field, reality hit me hard,” Davis said in a statement at the time.

Davis debuted with the Miami Dolphins in 2009 and then moved to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, where he played most of his career.

SPORTS

More sports news

