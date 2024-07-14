Former Baltimore Ravens player and Super Bowl XLVII champion Jacoby Jones has passed away at the age of 40.

Jones played eight NFL seasons with four teams and in Super Sunday against San Francisco in New Orleans, he tied Ricky Sanders’ record by having two touchdown plays in the same game of 50 yards or more, along with a 108-yard touchdown return to start the third quarter, making it one of the most memorable feats in NFL history.

As a wide receiver, Jones was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012, the same year in which he made the first All-Pro team. He played for the Houston Texans, the team where he debuted in 2011, and also had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chargers, when they were still based in San Diego, California.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but former teammates and current Ravens players expressed their reactions after the incident.

“Jacoby was one of the most fun teammates and people I’ve ever been around,” former Texans teammate JJ Watt wrote on his X account.

“Rest in peace, LEGEND,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said.