Former Nextel and Sodexo, Sérgio Chaia takes over as new CEO of Unico

From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/13/2024 – 15:15

Unico, a company specializing in digital identity, announced changes in the company's leadership. Starting this month, Sérgio Chaia, former executive at Nextel and Sodexo, will assume the role of CEO Brazil at Unico.

With the change, Unico's founder and until then CEO, Diego Martins, will now act as the company's Global CTO, a position that, according to the company, will allow Martins to focus all his experience on the company's internationalization process and enabling an ID global. In addition, Martins remains chairman of the board of Unico.

“In the next three to five years, the topic of identifying the user in the world of social networks and the use of artificial intelligence will happen. Either because companies will proactively do this to avoid various problems, such as scams and fraud, or governments will start to regulate”, says the now CTO of Unico. “Brazil itself already has a part in the fake news bill in which the Central Bank tells banks and fintechs that it is necessary to securely identify the user who is entering that digital environment. Therefore, there is a window of opportunity, now global, not just Brazil, which is to be this identity infrastructure for citizens to connect in this online world in a safe way”, adds Martins.

Having been with Unico for eight years, Sérgio Chaia already worked as a business advisor and, since last year, was very close to the day-to-day activities of the Sales, Marketing and Product teams.

“Chaia has consistent experience and a solid leadership record at the helm of large companies. Appointing him to the position of CEO was a natural path. Because he deeply knows our business and all his expertise, he will continue the work already underway, increasing the seniority of the teams and adopting the best corporate governance practices to strengthen the company's culture and deliveries”, highlights Martins.

The transition in leadership was already foreseen in the strategy for 2024 and is motivated by the search to position the company as a big tech that will offer a global identity for people to be citizens of the world and not just local ones.

“We want to make Unico the largest Digital Identity infrastructure trusted by anyone in the world”, reinforces the former CEO.

In 2023, Unico launched two new products to the market: Unico IDPay and ID Unico. In six months, Unico IDPay processed more than 1.5 billion credit card transactions, validating identity and the issuing bank to provide 100% security.