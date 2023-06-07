Former New Jersey Gov. Christie Decides to Run for President in 2024

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has decided to run for the 2024 Republican presidential race. About it informs fox news.

Ka notes the TV channel, he made the corresponding announcement on Tuesday, June 6, during a speech to his supporters in the state of New Hampshire. “I cannot guarantee success in what I am about to do. But I guarantee you that in the end you will have no doubts about who I am, what I stand for and whether I deserve it, ”said Christie.

Previously, former US Vice President Mike Pence decided to take part in the election of the American President in November 2024. Former colleague of former US President Donald Trump intends to run for the Republican Party of the United States. According to the British edition of Sky News, Pence is one of Trump’s main rivals in the upcoming elections.