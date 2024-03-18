Top official Dick Schoof of the Ministry of Justice and Security had the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security follow citizens with online fake accounts from 2014, even though he knew that this was probably not allowed. This is evident from internal documents NRC asked.

The ministry tried to keep the documents secret for three years, but was recently forced to make them public. The judge imposed a penalty on the ministry of 100 euros for each day that the documents were not provided.

Member of Parliament (SP)Michiel van Nispen We can really expect more from a top civil servant

The released documents shed new light on the actions of Dick Schoof, boss of the NCTV until 2018 and secretary general at the Ministry of Justice and Security from 2020. In a recent interview with The Green Amsterdammer, in which Schoof is called “guardian of the rule of law”, he explains how important it is that a government adheres to its own laws. “Both we civil servants and the minister we have to comply with the laws and regulations that we have built.”

But the internal documents show that Schoof had officials carry out activities that he was told were probably not allowed. Since 2014, lawyers have been warning him about the fake accounts with which the NCTV secretly monitors citizens online. There is no legal basis for this. According to the lawyers, it can be seen as something that only investigation and intelligence services are allowed to do and the NCTV is not: secretly following people. They call it “a gray area” and fear that it is “not legally allowed.”

Left and right activists

Nevertheless, Schoof asked then minister Ivo Opstelten (Security and Justice, VVD) for permission to continue. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Security says he does not know whether the former minister agreed to Schoof's request. The decision would be lost. The spokesperson says that despite internal “discussions” about the basis, the NCTV continued to assume that monitoring was allowed. To other questions that NRC stated to Schoof is not discussed.

The collection of information about citizens via social media continues after the internal warnings. In 2015 it even turned out that the NCTV had stored so much privacy-sensitive data that the storage system could no longer handle it. And in the spring of 2018, it was again reported within the organization that the collection of information is not allowed. There is no legal basis for this. Collecting special personal data is also sensitive, because it also involves “a form of profiling of people,” the internal note states.

According to lawyers, NCTV risks a fine of 20 million euros. But the NCTV will not let that stop it

If what the NCTV is doing comes to light, the lawyers write, the agency will face a fine of 20 million euros. But the NCTV – under the leadership of Schoof – continues with it.

The practice will remain unchanged until April 2021. Then reveals NRC that the anti-terrorism coordinator had collected unauthorized privacy-sensitive information from citizens for years. This includes political campaign leaders, religious leaders, left-wing and right-wing activists. For some, the NCTV described who they were married to, how many children they had or who they interacted with, sometimes accompanied by photos.

Messages containing such data were shared with municipalities, police, AIVD and even foreign security services. The NCTV removes the fake accounts just before publication NRCarticle out of the blue. A bill is then submitted to make the program legal, but this is met with so many objections from the House of Representatives that the law has still not been passed.

One of the NCTV employees who used the illegal fake profiles was senior analyst Ab el M., who is now suspected of leaking state secrets to Morocco. For years he collected large amounts of online information about Salafists and jihadists and wrote analyzes about it for the NCTV. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the analyst was in close contact with the Moroccan intelligence service.

Member of Parliament Michiel van Nispen (SP) calls Schoof's actions “a very bad thing”. “We can really expect more from a top civil servant. It is harmful to trust that the law is so easily pushed aside when it is not convenient for the government itself.”

