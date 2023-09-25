Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/25/2023 – 20:38

In 2023, the name Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is not in the spotlight in the world of sports. The player, who played in the NBA and traveled the world playing basketball, retired from the court in 2011. However, when he was at his peak, he was one more person to put his own career at risk with questioning gestures that put him in the eye of the hurricane of American public opinion and media. In 1996, in the middle of his best season in the NBA, with the Denver Nuggets, he began refusing to stand during the national anthem and look at the American flag before the team’s games. The attitude caused controversy, he was suspended by the league and from then on his life and career changed.

Abdul-Rauf, who was registered as Chris Jackson when he was born and changed his name in 1993 after converting to Islam, is in Brazil to participate in Sesc São Paulo’s Semana Move, an event where he gives lectures and basketball clinics.

Related news:

He talked to the Brazil Agency about what he has done since he ended his career and also about the role of sport in society. A social activist against racism and for equality, he also spoke, obviously, about basketball. Abdul-Rauf was selected with the third pick in the 1990 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. He played for six seasons for the team, having his best numbers in the last one (19.2 points and 6.8 assists per game, with an incredible 93% success rate on free throws). At that time he began to take a political stance in relation to the country’s anthem, which he considers a symbol of oppression.

The point guard then went to the Sacramento Kings, but quickly lost space in the NBA, playing in countries such as Turkey, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Japan. In this exclusive interview, he talks about what he went through after marking his position, a gesture very similar to what another American athlete did twenty years later.

Brazil Agency: Considering your time as an athlete and what you’ve experienced since retiring, what was the biggest lesson you learned from sport?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: This is difficult [risos]. It’s difficult to limit it to just one. I believe they are: resilience, consistency, time management, sacrifice. Create contacts, because you can’t play alone. Understand your role. Support. Patience, because basketball doesn’t just have one speed, you always need to learn about nuances, angles, when to accelerate or slow down. Sport is like a microcosm of the world we live in. All these qualities are things that we will need outside of basketball.

Brazil Agency: Have you still been close to the world of basketball?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: Yes, I love this world. I still do activities every day, even if they’re not about basketball, I stay in shape. I still train with NBA players, who have retired or are still there. Some names like Dennis Smith Jr, Spencer Dinwiddie [ambos do Brooklyn Nets]Victor Oladipo [Oklahoma City Thunder]. I just trained in New York with Immanuel Quickley, who plays for the New York Knicks. I still have an intense love for the game and I still want to master the game, even though I’m 54 years old [risos].

Brazil Agency: And have you dominated these players?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: Im gonna tell you something. I do some throwing competitions against them and every now and then someone tries to challenge me. I can still say that I can compete with them at that level. But I won’t leave anyone in a bad light. They know [risos].

Brazil Agency: What is your view on current basketball?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: It has definitely changed. Now it’s more of a long-distance shooting game for point guards. Big athletes are kind of obsolete, you don’t use a Shaquille O’Neal or a Hakeem Olajuwon like you used to. I like this aspect of the game, it makes it interesting for me. They give up twos to shoot threes. The defense is not that physical.

I like that and it’s not like it didn’t exist in the past. In the past, players were placed in specific roles. I’ve always been against that. When I went to play in Europe I noticed that centers trained with point guards and vice versa. This is how the game should be played. The more versatile you are, the more valuable you are.

The players of my time knew how to do this, they did it when it was in a more relaxed environment, on the streets. But when they went to talk to the coach, they heard: “We don’t need you to do this. Stay there under the basket.” It was as if they were putting handcuffs on you. Now you see big players with ball control, passing like point guards and shooting. I love it.

Brazil Agency: And off the court, what have you been doing?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: I know that I have to be more aware not only of my personal sphere but also of my relationship with the world. How I treat the universe, but also human beings. I always try to be someone who passes through people’s lives and can offer them something. I constantly try to do this and elevate myself intellectually, acquire more wisdom.

Brazil Agency: In 2016, that is, 20 years after you, Colin Kaepernick (quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, NFL, American football league in the United States) began to attract attention for kneeling during the playing of the anthem. What did you think when you saw that?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: At first, I saw a lot of similarities between our stories. How he was getting death threats, how the media fell all over him. I automatically thought about how the same thing that happened to me was about to happen to him too. I said to myself: his minutes will start to decrease. That’s if he plays.

Everyone is starting to question whether he has what it takes at this level. It’s difficult to get a place on a team. That’s what happened to me. Even though I’m at my peak, the narrative is starting to take hold. Then they offer you less than you are worth, it is offensive to you. You need to make a choice. They [os dirigentes dos times] They act as if they want to distance themselves from someone like that, but they can’t openly say so.

These were the things I thought. That’s why I tried to talk to him. I didn’t have any contact, I just went on his social media and said: “I’m with you 1,000%”.

Brazil Agency: How do you see the fact that NBA players are often at the forefront of social and racial discussions in the United States today? Taking the Black Lives Matter (Black Lives Matter) on shirts, protesting against the deaths of black people and police violence?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: It’s a long conversation. Firstly, I believe we all have a responsibility, including athletes who earn millions of dollars. There is a saying that says that much is expected from those who have received much. You’re in a position where you have a platform, you’re more visible than the average person. This does not exempt you from participating. In fact, it puts even more responsibility on your shoulders to take a stand because of the impact you have.

There will always be people who won’t like what you have to say. But on the other hand, there will be people who will admire what you say as a sportsman.

Regarding players saying what they think, I think the following. The NBA appears to be a more progressive league than the NFL, but the truth is that they know better how to position themselves to the public. They are more sagacious in that sense. Athletes still need to have a certain positioning to be accepted. And say the right things.

However, at least the effort of many players to use the platform to “bend” the laws, to speak their minds, this has to be done.