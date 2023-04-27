Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- With the former NBA Gustavo Ayón the “Titan” on the stave and a jeff ledbetter unstoppable, Venados Basketball took out great victory by 112-106 against Halcones de Ciudad Obregónto stay with the series in the matches of the 2023 Season of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

The stave of the Lobodome of the Autonomous University of Durango was the venue for the historic return to Mexican professional basketball of Gustavo Ayonwho imposed his quality and experience on the stave.

The horned took the lead in the first 10 minutes, where the points came from all angles with an inspired team and where the “Titan” Gustavo Ayón He saw actions, always backed by the Buenos Aires quintet that took advantage of all the opportunities to make it 34-30.

For the second set the game seemed to get complicated when the visit managed to take advantage, but jeff ledbetter He came out fine in aiming and producing long distance shots (11), supported by “El Jefe” Leroy Davis.

It didn’t take long for the Reds to be back in front, points were added via Alex Williams and Jalek Feltonall three to go at halftime 64-54.

At the beginning of the second half, Mazatlán remained firm on offense to register 31 more points, where nationals Omar Miramontes and Eder Herrera saw action.

Closing, as every night, was cardiac and with ayon on the floor, who was ready under the backboard crowning his return with the victory for the reds by 112-106.

jeff ledbetter was inspired by recording 45 points and seven assists, followed by leroy davis with 21 units and Jay Strowbridge he scored 13 points and three assists.

at half time Nico GarciaRookie of the Season 2016 and Paul LuquePresident of Venados Basketball, awarded the recognition as Rookie of the 2022 Season to Francisco Acosta.

Gustavo Ayon he played 16 minutes, had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.

This weekend Venados Basketball visits Pioneros de Los Mochis, next Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.