“It will probably be one of the most difficult conversations I’ll ever have in my life,” said Isaac Humphries in front of all his Melbourne United teammates. The basketball player wanted to reveal what he kept secret for so many years and what had plunged him into depressive moments.

The Australian is one of the promising faces due to his 2.13 meter height, 116 kilograms of weight and an average of 16 points (in recent games). At 25, he has played for six teams: Sydney Kings, KK FMP, Erie BayHawks, Atlanta Hawks, Lakeland Magic, Adelaide 36ers and Melbourne United.

Between 2018 and 2019, he debuted in the NBA (National Basketball Association), the most important professional basketball league in the United States. Although his passing did not last long, he returned to his country and now plays in the NBL (National Basketball League or Australian Basketball League).

(Also: In China, a 50-year-old man completed an entire marathon while smoking.)

Homosexuality and basketball



The reason I fell so low was because I was fighting for my sexuality and coming to terms with being gay. See also "14 Forever": Next magical night for Nowitzki

During these changes he felt on a personal level “extremely alone”, as if he had fallen “into a dark place” where he could not be, but pretend.because he thought that his sports discipline and homosexuality “were mutually exclusive.”

As he said, the atmosphere is very masculine. So during her career she has heard offensive comments towards the gay community.

“I tried to end my life. The reason why I fell so low was because I was fighting for my sexuality and accepting that I am gay, ”he commented to his colleagues, who were shocked to see him.

As soon as he joined Melbourne United, he knew he had to come clean to send a message to all those who are grieving: “There is no need to hide. There are people all over the world who don’t know how to get up, they don’t know how to survive. And I know how it feels. I want to represent all of them.”

(Keep reading: Unusual! Ghana’s team arrived in Qatar and forgot their World Cup uniforms.)

Words of support surfaced in the team by opening their hearts. Coach Dean Vickerman was emphatic in saying they are proud of him for having the courage to show himself.

“You are going to have a massive impact on our community. You will surely see the fans come to support you because they feel safe. (…) This will give people the opportunity to get ahead and be like them”, commented Vickerman, who preceded a wave of applause and hugs for Humphries.

‘A new life’



Jason Collins, of the NBA, revealed his homosexuality in 2013; he was the first from one of the major leagues to do so. Currently, he is retired from the sport, so Isaac Humphries is the only openly gay man playing in a professional league.

“I took a weight off my shoulders, 25 years of weight. And it’s not just a bit of weight, it’s deep-seated feelings. It’s an incredible feeling not having to hide every day, not having to pretend, not having to invent stories and lies, ”she said in a chat with ‘CNN’.

(We recommend: With the ‘Messiverso’ they welcomed the World Cup in Qatar 2022).

With his decision he feels that he is beginning “a new life” illuminated by the sun, instead of the darkness that he said he will overcome.

“I believe that I can be who I am in my environment and I can change the trajectory of how they see us being gay in this sport,” he concluded.

The NBA thanked him for sharing his story with such courage and honesty: “Isaac has our unconditional respect and support.” Likewise, the NBL said it was proud of his courage.

You can also read:

– Jane Fonda says she is ready to die, 2 months after revealing her cancer.

– In video: young Venezuelan receives Argentine nationality and has a theme party.

– Ricky Martin extends the protection order against his nephew.

– They reveal photos of an OnlyFans model bathed in blood after the murder of her boyfriend.

Trends WEATHER