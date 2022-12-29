The former secretary of the Nazi concentration camp of Stutthof Irmgard Furchner, 97, has appealed against the sentence of two years of probation that it was imposed a week ago for complicity in the murder of 10,500 prisoners.

Furchner’s defense, who served as a stenographer in that field between the ages of 18 and 19, has appealed to the Supreme Court on the grounds that irregularities were incurred in the process.

The trial opened on September 30, 2021, after several months of delay and an escape attempt by the accused just on the day scheduled for the opening of the hearing.

The trial lasted for 14 months, with a summary contained in some 3,600 pages and accompanied by the statements of fourteen witnesses, eight of them survivors of Stutthof, the Nazi camp in occupied Poland where some 65,000 prisoners died.

The sentence set a precedent for dealing with a civilian employee, not a member of Hitler’s troops or a concentration camp guard.

It is estimated that other similar processes will follow, despite the advanced age of both the accused and the witnesses.

His case is part of the series of late proceedings opened as a result of the precedent created by John Demjanjuk, the Ukrainian sentenced in 2011 to five years for complicity in the deaths in the Sobibor camp, in occupied Poland.

The accused had gone into exile after World War II to the United States, whose nationality he adopted. Demjanjuk’s family exhausted all legal remedies against his extradition, until he was finally handed over to Germany.

The defendant attended his trial on a stretcher, never ruled on the charges against him and died a few months later to hear sentence in a nursing home.

But his sentence established jurisprudence and was followed by other trials for complicity in the crimes of Nazism, always marked by interruptions and allegations about the precarious health of the defendant.

Thus, the German Justice brought other defendants before the courts, such as the so-called “Auschwitz accountant”, Oskar Gröning, who in 2015 was sentenced to four years in prison for complicity in the deaths of 300,000 Jews that occurred while he served in what was the largest camp of Nazi extermination.

Some procedures did not succeed due to the mental or physical incapacity of the defendant to attend the process or the impossibility of substantiating the charges with testimonies from survivors.

For the representatives of the private prosecution and groups of victims, the meaning of these late processes is based on the fact that the crimes of Nazism do not prescribe.

