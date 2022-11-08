Former lead singer of Scottish rock band Nazareth Dan McCafferty has died at the age of 76. This was announced on Tuesday, November 8, by bass player Pete Agnew.

“Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest message I have ever had to make, ”Agnew wrote on his Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

The cause of death of the musician is not specified.

The Nazareth (formerly the Shadettes) have been around since 1968. The original line-up, in addition to McCafferty and Agnew, included Manny Charlton and Darel Sweet. The performers gained wide popularity after the release of the album Hair of the Dog in 1975. In 1990, Nazareth performed in the USSR and were warmly received by the Soviet public.

A number of songs performed by Scottish rockers are now considered classics of the genre, including Love Hurts, Hair of the Dog, Telegram, Every Time It Rains.

In 2013, Dan McCafferty left the band due to health problems: the musician suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and stomach ulcers. He subsequently recorded several solo albums.