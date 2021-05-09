The poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny still has consequences today. Now his former doctor is missing. He spoke of a metabolic disorder instead of poisoning.

Moscow – A Russian doctor in whose hospital the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny * was treated directly after a poison attack * last year is missing. Alexander Murachowski, meanwhile Minister of Health of the Siberian Omsk region, did not return from a hunting trip on Friday, as the state agency Tass reported on Sunday, citing a police spokesman. A local authority had previously spoken of a man born in 1971 without giving a name. Accordingly, additional police officers were requested to search.

Until a few months ago, Murachowski headed the Omsk clinic, to which Navalny, who has meanwhile been detained in the penal camp, was brought after he collapsed on a domestic flight last August. The 44-year-old opposition member was later flown to Germany and treated for weeks at the Berlin Charité. According to studies by several laboratories, he was poisoned with the warfare agent Novichok. At that time, Murachowski had only certified Navalny with a metabolic disorder.

Russian Navalny doctor missing – EU foreign ministers discuss how to proceed against Russia

Navalny accused him of “falsifying” the diagnosis. His supporters also accuse Murachowski of delaying Navalny’s move to Germany. In November, the doctor was promoted to Minister of Health of the Siberian Region.

Alexander Murachowski, chief physician of the outpatient hospital No. 1, speaks at a press conference about the state of health of Alexei Navalny. (Archive image) © Evgeniy Sofiychuk / dpa

Navalny barely survived an attack with the neurotoxin Novichok in the summer. He blames a “killer squad” * of the Russian domestic secret service FSB under the orders of President Vladimir Putin * for the attack. Putin and the FSB reject that. Russia claims that there was no evidence of poisoning near Navalny and that it is therefore not initiating an investigation. The EU and the US have repeatedly urged Russia to investigate the crime and imposed sanctions on the country. On Monday (May 10th) the EU foreign ministers will discuss how to proceed in view of the tensions with Russia in Brussels. Among other things, it concerns the case of the detained Kremlin critic.

Alexej Navalny: Human rights organization calls him a “prisoner of conscience”

The human rights organization Amnesty International recently recognized Navalny again as a “prisoner of conscience”. The temporary withdrawal was a “wrong decision”, for the effects of which we apologize, it said in a message on Friday. Amnesty relied on complaints of discriminatory speeches made by Nawalny in the 2000s in the move at the end of February. The supporters of the opposition responded indignantly because they suspected that these complaints were based on a strategy of Kremlin-loyal propagandists. Amnesty defines “prisoners of conscience” among other things as people who are held on the basis of political views and who have neither used nor advocated violence themselves. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA