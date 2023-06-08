Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen admitted the possible sending of alliance troops to Ukraine to help

NATO troops can take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine, declared Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former secretary general of the alliance, in an interview with The Guardian.

NATO countries may want to send troops to Ukraine if NATO member states, including the United States, do not provide Kiev with “real security guarantees” at the Vilnius summit, Rasmussen said.

The ex-Secretary General also stressed that if Kyiv “doesn’t get anything in Vilnius,” then the Baltic countries and Poland can assemble a “coalition of the willing” to send troops to Ukraine for help.

Related materials:

Ukraine’s accession to NATO

On September 30, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the country would apply to NATO in an accelerated mode.

On June 2, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace assessed the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, stressing that disagreements remain in NATO regarding the path of Ukraine’s entry into the alliance. Commenting on the NATO leaders’ summit scheduled for this summer in the Lithuanian capital, the minister urged to be realistic.

See also President of Ukraine arrived in Kherson We must be realistic and say: “This will not happen in Vilnius. This will not happen in the near future.” Ben Wallace British Defense Minister

The issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO was also discussed in the White House. Washington is focusing on military assistance to Ukraine, not its admission to NATO, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

But right now, as we have said many times, we are focused on what we can do to support Ukraine. Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of Russia’s security excludes Ukraine’s membership in the NATO military bloc, and Moscow will seek this.

According to him, NATO’s approach to Russian borders, including through Ukraine’s entry into the alliance, is one of the main problems “for many, many years,” the Kremlin spokesman explained.

Related materials:

Summit in Vilnius

On June 6, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance at the summit in Vilnius will intensify assistance to Ukraine. According to him, the decisions that will be made at the summit will be significant.

See also The Russians were called vacancies with a salary of 180-340 thousand rubles outside of Moscow We will step up assistance to Ukraine with a multilateral package that will bring Ukraine’s forces to NATO standards and bring Ukraine closer to NATO Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

The members of the alliance are in solidarity with the fact that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and “Russia has no veto power,” Stoltenberg stressed. NATO foreign ministers are also seeking consensus on Ukraine’s membership ahead of the annual meeting.