Petr Pavel campaigned by pledging to strengthen ties with Western countries and support Ukraine. With a social-liberal profile, he was supported by the center-right coalition that governs the parliamentary country. The Czech Republic elected in a second round this Saturday (01/28) its new president, Petr Pavel, a 61-year-old retired general who he has already been chief of staff of the country’s Armed Forces and chairman of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

He ran for office for the first time and received 58.3% of the vote, defeating former premier and billionaire Andrej Babis, a populist and dominant figure in Czech politics over the last decade, who ruled the country from 2017 to 2021.

Pavel is a social liberal who campaigned as an independent candidate and won the support of the government, a centre-right coalition. He gave a speech in Prague trying to convey unity after confirming his victory.

“Values ​​such as truth, dignity, respect and humility won”, he said. “I am convinced that these values ​​are shared by the vast majority of us, it is worth trying to make them part of our lives and also to give them back to Prague Castle and our politics.”

He expressed continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion and the desire of Ukrainians to join the European Union.

Czech presidents are not directly involved in the day-to-day running of the parliamentary government, but they choose the prime minister, the head of the central bank and the ministers of the constitutional court, they have influence over foreign policy, they command the Armed Forces, they are powerful trainers of opinion and can put pressure on the government about public policy.

Turnout for the second round, at 70.2%, was a record. Pavel will be the fourth president of the Czech Republic since the country’s independence and the peaceful separation of Slovakia in 1993, after four decades of totalitarian communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia.

Predecessor supported relations with Moscow

Pavel will take office in March, replacing Milos Zeman, who served two terms as president over the past decade and had supported Babis as his successor.

Zeman advocated closer ties with Beijing and Moscow until Russia invaded Ukraine, and Pavel’s election marks a sharp shift in that theme.

Babis leads the largest opposition party in Parliament, and in the campaign he sought to attack Pavel as a government candidate and attract voters dissatisfied with inflation and the rising cost of living.

The president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, went to Pavel’s committee to personally congratulate him, in a demonstration of political proximity.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he looked forward to “deepening close cooperation with the neighboring country. “I look forward to an in-person meeting and wish you much strength and success,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Pavel’s “strong commitment” to “our European values”. “Her experience in security, defense and foreign affairs will be invaluable in maintaining and strengthening European unity in its support for Ukraine,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Pavel on his election on Twitter and said he expected close cooperation.

“Foreign policy is his strong point,” Petr Just, an analyst at the Metropolitan University of Prague, told the Associated Press news agency. He reckons that Pavel’s victory will strengthen the Czech Republic’s connection with Western countries.

Ties with the European Union and NATO

Pavel firmly defends that his country of 10.5 million inhabitants remains in the European Union (EU) and NATO. He also supports the Czech Republic’s adoption of the euro as its currency – a topic that successive governments have kept to the back burner – and same-sex marriage, as well as other progressive policies.

A career soldier, Pavel joined the army during the Communist era and was awarded a French military cross for his work in maintaining peace in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. He later served as Chief of Staff of the Czech Armed Forces and chaired the NATO Military Committee for three years, before retiring in 2018.

His opponent Babis had campaigned on fears that the war in Ukraine would spread, and sought to offer to broker peace talks, suggesting that Pavel, as an ex-military man, could drag the Czechs into a war – an allegation that he rejected.

