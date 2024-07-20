Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/20/2024 – 15:00

Iryna Farion, a linguist who became known for criticizing Russian-speaking Ukrainians, was shot dead in Lviv. Iryna Farion, a university professor and former Ukrainian nationalist MP, was shot dead in Lviv, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced in the early hours of Saturday (20/07).

According to local media, Farion, 60, was shot in the head outside her home on Friday night by an unknown gunman. She later died of her injuries at a local hospital. The gunman managed to flee.

Minister Klymenko said authorities were examining several theories to explain the murder.

“The main theories currently under consideration are personal animosity and social and political activities of Ms. Farion. We do not rule out the possibility that it was a contract killing,” Klymenko wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the killing and ordered Klymenko and the head of the Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, to solve the crime. He said all lines of inquiry were being investigated, “including one leading to Russia,” a country with which Ukraine is at war.

The nationalist Svoboda party, of which Farion was a member, blamed Moscow for the death in a statement, without providing evidence.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian state broadcaster RT, celebrated the former lawmaker’s death but stopped short of saying Moscow was responsible for it.

“Iryna Farion, who dreamed of the ‘complete elimination’ of the Russian-speaking population, has been eliminated,” Simonyan said in a Telegram post.

Trained as a linguist, Farion was a member of the Ukrainian parliament for the far-right Svoboda party between 2012 and 2014. During that time, she became known for her statements in defense of the Ukrainian language and for severely criticizing the use of Russian in Ukrainian society, including by authorities and soldiers, often insulting Russian speakers.

Ukrainian is the only official language of the country, but part of the population, especially in southern and eastern Ukraine, speaks Russian as their primary language.

Farion herself was from the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, which is predominantly Ukrainian-speaking.

Following student protests, she temporarily lost her position as a professor of Ukrainian language at Lviv University, but was reinstated following a court ruling.

She had also criticized the fact that members of Ukraine’s Azov regiment continue to speak their native language, Russian. The ultranationalist Azov militia was integrated into the Ukrainian army in 2014 and was a key force in the defense of the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region in the east of the country. The city was captured by Russian troops in May 2022 after a siege lasting nearly three months.

jps (DW, ots)