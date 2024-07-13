The athlete was in the vehicle with his wife when it rolled over; PRF investigates the causes of the collision

Former Brazilian national football team coach Carlos Caetano Bledorn Verri, known as Dunga, suffered a traffic accident this Saturday (13.Jul.2024). According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), the car in which the former athlete was with his wife collided with the central embankment of KM 39 of BR-116, in Campina Grande do Sul (PR).

According to the PRF, Dunga was traveling from São Paulo towards the city of Curitiba when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the embankment in the central reservation. The car then overturned. It was raining at the time of the collision.

The agents informed the Poder360 that Dunga and his wife were taken away “with minor injuries and stable health condition” for the Angelina Caron Hospital, located in Campina Grande do Sul.

The former coach was subjected to a breathalyzer test, but the tests came back negative for alcohol.