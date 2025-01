Former ice hockey national coach Uwe Krupp becomes head coach at HC Lugano in Switzerland. According to the Swiss first division club, the 59-year-old signed a contract until the end of the season. Krupp, who won the Stanley Cup twice as a player, was coach of the Kölner Haie until the end of last season. A tricky task awaits him in Lugano. The club is currently second to last in the Swiss National League and is threatened with relegation.