Former Mutabor was asked to close after the first party since December

Activists asked to close the former Mutabor after the first party since December

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the Investigative Committee (IC) and the State Duma were asked to close the former Mutabor nightclub – after the first party under a new sign. The establishment where the “naked party” of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva took place in December 2023 was open for only three days. Writes about this Telegram-Mash channel.

The former “Mutabor” changed its name to ARMA and on Saturday, April 6, held its first event after the opening. However, social activists from the organization “Veterans of Russia” wrote several statements to different departments asking them to find out why the scandalous place was working again.

In addition, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow sent a response to activist Yuri Ryabtsev from Tyumen with a promise to once again check Ivleeva’s “naked party.”

The party at ARMA was dedicated to the 9th anniversary of the System music label, and about 1,000 people attended. All visitors had their cameras taped up, guards with covered faces carefully searched guests at the entrance, taking away their water, food and cosmetics. The inside of the club was changed after the scandalous party: the walls were repainted and the toilets were updated.

In January, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow suspended the operation of the establishment for 90 days due to violation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Subsequently, the club's management announced the renaming of the establishment after the scandal.

The “Naked Party” in the capital’s club “Mutabor” was organized by blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva in December 2023. Footage of the event's participants in revealing outfits caused a public outcry.