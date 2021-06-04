The Provincial Court has sentenced the former municipal architect of Puerto Lumbreras Pedro José TM to a fine of 910 euros after he recognized that he allowed the execution of an illegal work to build a block of houses in a green area. The resolution, to which THE TRUTH has had access, determines that the defendant committed a crime of ideological falsehood due to gross negligence. The court also imposes three months and one day of suspension from employment or public office.

Initially, the superior external architect of the City Council, Inmaculada GC, was expected to accompany José TM on the bench, but finally both the prosecutor and the private prosecutor withdrew the accusation against her. The Hearing issued in voce a resolution that included his acquittal.

Work overload



The former municipal architect acknowledged, in the course of the hearing, that he issued a favorable report for the granting of a license to build on Cabezo de Puerto Lumbreras street, a building with eight houses, premises, basement for garage and four warehouses for a merchant. The project, in reality, concealed another four houses and one more plant.

The resolution maintains that the professional gave a favorable report to the license even though, due to his knowledge, he knew that it was contrary to the rules. The court emphasizes that it reported “mendaciously due to overwork but seriously negligent.”