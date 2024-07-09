In Tomsk, a former Tomsk deputy was convicted of fraud over an air ticket

Former Tomsk Duma deputy convicted of fraud and airline deception. This reported Press service of the Investigative Committee for Tomsk Oblast.

In 2023, a deputy and chairman of the Tomsk City Duma bought plane tickets for 70 thousand rubles, but changed his mind about flying and wanted to get money for the cancelled flight. The legislator had no grounds for a refund, so he provided the airline with a fake certificate of contraindications to flying.

Related materials:

The deputy’s deception was subsequently exposed. He was brought to trial under Part 1 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”) and Part 5 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of a knowingly forged document”).

“The man admitted his guilt in the act. A preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave and to behave properly was chosen for him,” the Investigative Committee’s statement clarified.

A passenger in the US came up with a clever way to bring more things on a plane and was removed from the flight. The man put his carry-on bag in a pillowcase and claimed it was a pillow.