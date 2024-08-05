Former MP Khudyakov says Pugacheva’s dementia is progressing

Former State Duma deputy Roman Khudyakov announced the progressive dementia of singer Alla Pugacheva. He published a corresponding post in Telegram.

The public figure said that he is currently refusing to answer journalists’ questions about the artist because of her mental illness. “New song after song is released online. A performance by a private person in Riga. Aggression is also evident. Before us is an absolutely sick person suffering from dementia,” he said.

Khudyakov noted that Russians should forget about Pugacheva and other “traitors to the motherland”. “This is not a “star of the era”, but an ordinary restaurant singer who was well promoted in the USSR, but ended up in the 90s, grabbed money, bought houses and apartments all over the world, and now a moral monster and traitor [юморист Максим] Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) intends to move her to New York, to one of her two apartments, although she may end her days in a nursing home in the United States,” he concluded.

Earlier, Khudyakov stated that singer Alla Pugacheva is not the biological mother of Galkin’s children.