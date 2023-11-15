A life serving the State. She was a member of the Italian Communist Party for three legislatures

On Tuesday evening, in her home in Messina, she passed away at the age of 78 Angela Bottari, former MP. Her political career, which began in 1975 as a municipal councilor in Messina, then led her to hold important positions during the three legislatures from 1976 to 1987 as an exponent of Italian Communist Party. The figure of Bottari is inextricably linked to his active participation in Italian politics. Among her most significant contributions, the role of first rapporteur of law 442 which led to theabrogation of honor killings and shotgun marriages. His determination and commitment in this context were fundamental in marking an important step towards protection of women’s rights and dignity.

political career — In the 1960s, Angela Bottari actively entered the university political context. In 1971, she decides to join the Italian Communist Party, taking on the role of female manager of the Messina Federation. Her political career took shape in 1975, when she was elected Municipal councilor in Messina, marking the beginning of a path that will lead her to occupy key roles in the Italian political panorama. 1976 marks a significant moment, with the election of her a deputy for the PCI in the political elections. Angela Bottari remained in Montecitorio for three consecutive legislatures, until 1987. During her mandate in the Chamber, she presented the first proposal for law against sexual violence. Starting from 1996, he took on the role of regional secretary of the PDS in Sicily, maintaining an important role until the party merged with the DS. The period 2005-2007 sees it involved as a municipal councilor in Messina, with responsibilities related to urban redevelopment and housing policies.

the honor killing law — Until the last decades of the 20th century, in Italy, a crime aimed at preserve honor, such as the murder of an adulterous spouse or her lover, was subject to milder sentences compared to similar crimes with different motivations. This is because it was believed that the insult to honor resulting from "dishonorable" behavior constituted a extreme provocation, and the repair of honor did not arouse significant social condemnation. The crucial turning point came with the abolition of the crime of adultery in 1968, followed by the introduction of divorce in 1970 (law 898) and the reform of family law in 1975 (law 151). Another significant change in the Italian legal landscape occurred with the approval of the abortion law in 1978 (law 194). However, the decisive step was taken on August 5, 1981, when the law 442 – with Angela Bottari among the signatories – definitively repealed the provisions relating to honor killings. This event represented a major advance in the protection of individual rights and dignity, putting an end to an archaic and discriminatory practice which had characterized the Italian legal system for a long time.