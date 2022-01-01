Andrea San Martin He began the new year 2022 with the warning made by his ex-mother-in-law Alicia Díaz, mother of Juan Víctor Sánchez, noting that she will not faint in her efforts to recover her six-year-old granddaughter.

It was through her stories on Instagram, published on December 31, where she points out that the little girl has become a piece of the “family puzzle” between her son and the former host of La banda del chino.

Former mother-in-law of Andrea San Martín: “We will continue fighting”

About the photograph of her granddaughter, Juan Víctor Sánchez’s mother writes: “For a 2022 full of smiles. Creating new memories and growing with the love of your family. We have to recover all those days, weeks that you have been away without being able to hug you , enjoy your occurrences and all your essence ”.

“You are that piece of our family puzzle that has been taken from us, but we are not going to faint and we will continue fighting to recover you ”, he assures.

31.1.2021 | Story of Andrea San Martín’s former mother-in-law, Alicia Díaz. Photo: capture Alicia Díaz / Instagram

Andrea San Martín allowed video call with Juan Víctor Sánchez

In the second part of the publication, Andrea San Martín’s ex-mother-in-law reveals that they were able to communicate with the girl through a video call, this after she regretted at Christmas that the influencer did not allow her to greet her granddaughter.

“Today we talked for a little while and I was even able to tell you the story of Beauty and the Beast in a reduced version. Thanks to your dad for including me in the video call ”, said Alicia Díaz.