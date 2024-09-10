Former Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder was arrested in Cap d’Ail, near the Principality, and accused of sexually assaulting a young woman, whom he allegedly abused while he was drunk. The 34-year-old footballer will appear before the Nice court on October 15. He was arrested while he was driving while drunk on Sunday evening. The incidents allegedly occurred on the night between Friday and Saturday in the Alpes-Maritimes department, where the footballer resides. A 23-year-old woman has accused him of raping her in the car.

After the arrest, the prosecutor requested pre-trial detention in prison but the judge granted release under judicial supervision (the prosecutor has filed an appeal).

Wissam Ben Yedder, who played for Monaco from 2019 to 2024 and was also captain of the red and whites, is at the centre of another case of sexual abuse (the investigation is still open) which allegedly took place in conjunction with his brother in Saint Laurent du Var and Beausoleil, against two young women (aged 19 and 20), around mid-July.