Former Australian model and actress Kate Fischer, now known as Tziporah Malkah, met the police officer in a candid manner and filmed his reaction on video. The relevant information appeared on the News.com.au portal.

According to the publication, police officer Harley Johnson (Harley Johnson) went to the apartment of the model in Sydney to discuss with her the details of the upcoming hearing. It is noted that Fisher insulted her ex-fiancé James Packer on the social network, and he sued her.

A law enforcement officer said the 47-year-old model opened the door topless for him. The man asked her if she needed time to get dressed, to which Fischer refused. According to Johnson, during interrogation, the defendant continued to sit on the couch half-naked, while filming what was happening on a mobile phone camera.

In addition, at the trial, the policeman noted that the celebrity subsequently published the resulting video on the social network. Fischer did not comment on his accusations. Lawyer Geoffrey Foster, in turn, said that his client did not use the account on which the video appeared.

“The police are convinced that the account belongs to Fischer, and therefore believe that it was she who leaked the video to the network,” the lawyer explained. In addition, he provided the judge with evidence that the model’s ex-fiancé also wanted to sell explicit clips with her participation to the media. Packer denies his allegations.

According to the newspaper, the re-hearing will take place on August 6.

In March, a woman called the police over her neighbor’s overly revealing outfits. Blogger Rovi Wade from Los Angeles caught the attention of nearby people when she danced in the street in a cropped top and denim shorts. Her neighbor considered that it was inadmissible to appear on the street in such a suit, and called the law enforcement officers.