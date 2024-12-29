The actress and supermodel Dayle Haddon has died at 76 for an alleged leak carbon monoxide while staying at the home of his son-in-law, and also an actor, Marc Blucas. Police arrived at the home, located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27. after receiving an emergency call and nothing could be done to save his life. Now there is an open investigation to determine what happened that night.

According to the initial police report, authorities found a man passed out on the first floor of the house. He was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he is receiving treatment. It’s Walter Blucas.

Meanwhile, a woman was found dead in a second-floor bedroom. It was Dayle. It is currently being carried out a toxicology report to determine the official cause of his death. Other family memberswhich were in the main house of the property, were not affected for the alleged carbon monoxide leak, reported the ‘ABC’ network.

A vintage supermodel

Two doctors were taken to a local hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, while a police officer was treated at the scene, authorities said. The investigation indicates that the carbon monoxide leak was caused by a flue in poor condition such as part of a faulty heating system.









Dayle Haddon gained enormous popularity in the 1970s after signing a series of major contracts with four major cosmetics companies (Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal) during her modeling career. It appeared on the cover of the issue of 1973 ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuits and starred in films such as ‘Madame Claude’, Disney’s ‘North Dallas Forty’ and ‘Bullets Over Broadway’. She is also the author of two books, ‘Ageless Beauty’ and ‘The 5 Principles of Ageless Living’, both dedicated to healthy aging.

His daughter’s heartfelt tribute

In an Instagram post, Dayle’s daughter, Ryan Haddon, remembered her mother with a lengthy tribute. shared a selection of photos from magazine coversas well as some of the Canadian-born model working as an ambassador for the humanitarian aid organization Unicef. “The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiant as ever where it is needed most, I have no doubt,” wrote Ryan Haddon.

Furthermore, he added: «She was a woman in her power, but soft and attentive to everyone. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and considerate. In conversation, he could reach the deepest places and also rise to the highest heights of spiritual understanding. He sustained many, saw their greatness sometimes hidden from them, and always built bridges with his own connections to help them ascend. She was the biggest supporter of all. An inspiration for many.

And he concluded: «I always trust in the timing of things (…). There are no accidents and, without a doubt, the way we enter and leave this world is mystical and unknowable. ANDHe was a spiritual being with a big heart who valued the evolution of his soulso I know that your journey here in this dimension must have been complete (…). A pure heart. A rich inner life. Touching so many lives. A life well lived. Rest in the Light, mom. The investigation into his death remains open.