Former American model Amy Dorris has accused the current US president of sexual harassment. As 48-year-old Amy told the publication The guardian, it happened in September 1997. At the time, Trump was married a second marriage to actress and producer Marla Maples.

According to her Dorris, a businessman molested her outside the toilet in his VIP box at the US Open tennis tournament in New York, where Amy and her then-boyfriend Jason Binn were invited. She was then 24 years old, he was 51. The model was coming out of the closet when she saw Trump waiting for her.

According to the ex-model, Donald grabbed her and forced his tongue into her throat. At the same time, he held her tightly – so that she could not escape. And he grabbed his hands everywhere.

“I felt like there were tentacles on me that I couldn’t tear off. I tried to remove his hands, but I could not, because I was not strong enough. You can imagine octopus suckers sticking to you. You are trapped. This is how I felt, ”Dorris said.

“I pushed his tongue out with my teeth. I pushed him. And I think I damaged his tongue, ”says a woman who now lives in Florida and is raising two twin daughters who will soon be 13 years old. Amy says that she decided to talk about everything for the sake of her girls – so that they can see that she is not silent, but raises her voice against the one who committed such an unacceptable act. “I want them to know that you can’t let someone do what you don’t want to do to you,” she said.

Amy has photos from the match in which she poses with Trump. Her words are also confirmed by several people to whom she told about what happened immediately after the incident.

Trump and Amy with her boyfriend at the match

Trump has been accused of sexual harassment in the past.

